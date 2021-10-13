BREAKING: Keith Ricken appointed as Cork senior football manager

Keith Ricken has been appointed as the new Cork senior football manager on an initial two year term
The St. Vincent’s club man will replace Ronan McCarthy who had been in charge for the past four seasons.
Ricken’s selectors will be Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (MTU / St. Finbarr’s), James Loughrey (St. Brigid’s / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas).
