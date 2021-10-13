Sport

BREAKING: Keith Ricken appointed as Cork senior football manager

October 13th, 2021 2:38 PM

By Southern Star Team

Keith Ricken replaces Ronan McCarthy in the role

Keith Ricken has been appointed as the new Cork senior football manager on an initial two year term

The St. Vincent’s club man will replace Ronan McCarthy who had been in charge for the past four seasons.

Ricken’s selectors will be Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (MTU / St. Finbarr’s), James Loughrey (St. Brigid’s / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas).

Read the full story in Thursday's Southern Star.

