Brave Phil Healy finishes fourth in European Indoor 400m final

SHE was brilliant and brave, and Phil Healy finished just outside the medals in the women’s 400m final at the European Indoor Championships in Poland.

The Ballineen bullet produced the goods in the biggest race of her life as she ran a new PB time of 51.94, but in a stacked race she finished fourth and just outside the top three.

The Bandon AC star battled to the end and was in the hunt for third place, but Jodie Williams of Britain finished just ahead of her in 51.73. Dutch sensation Femke Bol took gold while Poland’s Justyna Swiety-Ersetic brought home the silver.

What a brave and gutsy run by @philhealy2 who ran a PB and finished fourth in the women's 400m final at European Indoors. ? pic.twitter.com/QOCFiK8xhz — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) March 6, 2021

For Healy, this was her third excellent run in two days and to produce a PB in a major final tells you all you need to know about this talented West Cork woman.

It’s onwards and upwards now for Healy as she is set to qualify for the summer’s Olympics in the 200m while she could yet set her sights on qualifying in the 400m, too.