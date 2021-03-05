Phil Healy has qualified for the European Indoors 400m final

PHIL Healy has qualified for the 400m final at the European Indoor Championships in Poland.
After winning her heat on Friday morning, the Ballineen bullet followed that up with a sensational win in her semi-final later that evening, as she booked her place in Saturday night's 400m final.
After running a stunning 52.00 in her heat, just one-hundredth of a second outside her personal best that she set recently, Phil ran 52:41 in her semi-final win to edge out Romania's Andrea Miklos in second place.
Mar, 2021
Sit back and enjoy @philhealy2 winning her 400m semi-final at the European Indoors, as she qualified for the final. pic.twitter.com/2qh3sflPhp
— Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) March 5, 2021
