BONUS PODCAST: West Cork Ladies stars Áine Terry O'Sullivan, Siobhan Courtney and Martina O'Brien on an historic 2020

Mar, 2021
Trailblazer Darren Sweetnam showed that a path exists from West Cork to Thomond Park
It's another bonus edition of the Star Sport Podcast.
On today’s show we’re chatting to West Cork Ladies footballers Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Siobhan Courtney and Martina O’Brien after they were named Team of the Year of the Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Awards on Sunday evening
