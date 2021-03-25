BONUS PODCAST: West Cork Ladies stars Áine Terry O'Sullivan, Siobhan Courtney and Martina O'Brien on an historic 2020

--

It's another bonus edition of the Star Sport Podcast.

On today’s show we’re chatting to West Cork Ladies footballers Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Siobhan Courtney and Martina O’Brien after they were named Team of the Year of the Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Awards on Sunday evening

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.