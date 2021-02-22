BONUS PODCAST: West Cork athletes make their mark & Phil Healy interview

--

It's a bonus 'mini' podcast today as we reflect on the weekend athletics action.

The Irish Life Health Elite Micro Meet took place at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena on Sunday and some of West Cork’s finest stole the headlines.

The Ballineen Bullet Phil healy, who we’re speaking to on today's show, was in flying form, setting a new PB of 51.99 to win the women’s 400m.

Glengarriff’s Darragh McElhinney was also in action and very much in form - the West Cork man ran a personal best and set an Irish U23 record when he finished second in the men’s 3000 metres.

Both Phil and Darragh, and Phil’s sister Joan are set to head to the European Indoor Championships in Poland in March.

We'll have a full length podcast as usual on Tuesday, which will be a special on Skibbereen Rowing Club.

