Sport

BONUS PODCAST: Mick Foley of The Sunday Times on the #PáircUíRinnOrNowhere saga

April 7th, 2022 11:54 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

The Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere saga is the subject of today’s podcast and we're joined by Mick Foley of the Sunday Times to get the latest on whether the Cork footballers will get their wish to play their Munster semi-final against Kerry at the Cork venue rather than traveling to Killarney to take on Jack O’Connor’s side.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883

***

The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.