Ból Chumman to celebrate 2023's heroes at presentation night

BÓL Chumann’s November executive meeting announced that the association’s annual presentation night will be held at The Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway on November 25th at 8pm.

On the night, championship finalists from 25 separate grades will be acknowledged for their achievements with a pictorial montage and there will be special awards made to male and female players of the year, and the personality of the year. The prestigious Hall of Fame Award will also be presented. Tickets are priced at €35 and are available from West Cork chair Christy O’Donovan (086-8784759) or Gretta Cormican (087-2143388).