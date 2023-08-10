Bohane and McDonagh to compete for Dan O’Riordan Cup

BANTRY Bowling Club has announced that the final of their senior tournament for the Dan O’Riordan Cup is next Saturday at 3pm. Contestants are Michael Bohane and Arthur McDonagh.

Ballygurteen hosted a junior tournament contest that attracted a fine gathering on Thursday evening. Two contenders who lit up the junior B county rounds were in opposition, and they delivered another wholesome contest that carried a €5,500 total stake.

County champion Noel O’Regan and semi-finalist Johnny O’Driscoll matched each other in good bowling past the ‘women’s lane’, but from here, the Togher Cross man took a stranglehold. He went a bowl up by the ‘cottage’ and won by that margin.

Timmie Murphy won a junior B three-way with Ger Connolly and City’s James O’Sullivan and Dunmanway’s David Horgan won the three-way Ahakista Festival feature. In other club scores, Sean Kiely defeated Paudie Murphy by a bowl back Kicorney for an €1,800 total and, at Ballyvourney, Brian Hurley defeated Anthony Lynch, by a bowl, for €2,300.

At Dunderrow, Pat O’Mahony defeated Paudie Keohane, last shot, for €400 and Mark Coleman defeated Stephen Murphy, last shot, for €880. At Jagoe’s Mills, Alan O’Brien defeated Declan O’Donovan, last shot, for €1,240. O’Donovan reversed that result in the return, again last shot, for a total of €1,400. At Whitchurch Shane Lotty defeated Andrew O’Leary, last shot, for €2,200. On a busy Bank Holiday Monday at Ballinacurra, Upton, Tommy Maloney defeated John Holland, last shot, for €1,400; Donnacha O’Driscoll defeated Brian Harrington, one bowl, for €1,080 and Haulie O’Driscoll defeated Cormac Desmond, one bowl, for €2,100.

Regional championships are all but done for 2023 but a few still remain. The Mid Cork junior ladies final was played for the Louise Foley Memorial Cup at Newcestown mid-week. This was a cliff-hanger won at the death by Siobhan Kelleher who took her only fore bowl of the score in the very last shot from an unlucky Ciara Allen.

The City novice D final went off at Paddoes on Wednesday and the winner here was Mick O’Driscoll (Jun) from Blarney who edged out Tom Delaney, last shot, for €1,900. O’Driscoll held a two-bowl lead at the half-way point but had to withstand a great fightback from Delaney who brought it to the final throw.

Chloe Hubbard’s star continues to rise, and she has won the North Cork U12 final for the second time after a good contest with Mia Hubbard at Beal na Morrive. In North Cork junior lady’s semi-final at Beal na Morrive, Rachel Lucey won from Ann Marie Roche. In a doubles score back after the novice A score on Thursday, the City men, Jack O’Leary and Bernard O’Donovan won from Stephen Spillane and Brian Crowley, last shot, for €700.

At Kilcorney, Anthony Lynch defeated Sean Kiely, last shot, for €3,400. In the North East junior ladies final at Carrignavar, Sonia Ahern won a good contest with previous champion, Denise O’Donovan.