Blake encouraging more players to make themselves available for Beara senior football team in 2023

BEARA GAA Secretary Joseph Blake has encouraged more players in the division to make themselves available to the Beara senior football team in 2023.

After not fielding in 2020 and ’21, the Beara senior footballers were back in action this year, and they played three games in the new unseeded colleges section, including a win against Muskerry before bowing out to Carbery.

In his secretary’s report to the Beara AGM held in Twomey’s Bar, Castletownbere, on Friday night, Adrigole clubman Blake outlined how 35 Beara players togged out for the derby against Carbery in late June. He also noted that the team ‘got together 12 times (three championship games, three challenge games and six training sessions)’ during their 2022 campaign, but Blake did encourage more players to make themselves available to play for the division.

‘While we had a great response from players across the division I do feel there are some more players who would make a vital contribution if they were to make themselves available,’ Blake said.

‘Players will only get better playing senior football championship and Cork is one of the few counties that allow players from intermediate and junior clubs play county senior football championship, and I do hope more players, after seeing the effort that was put in, and the structures put in place, will make themselves available for Beara in 2023.’

The Beara AGM reflected on a positive year for the division, which included the return of the Beara senior football team, Beara Community School winning the All-Ireland colleges’ D football title, Beara U19 footballers winning the Premier 1 final, and Bere Island winning the All-Ireland Island competition on home soil.

Also, there is one change to the Beara GAA Board for 2023. Outgoing treasurer, Adrigole clubman Michael Joe O’Sullivan, who after attending his first Beara AGM 47 years ago, has stepped down from the role, and is replaced by Michael Dunne (Castletownbere).

The Beara officers for 2023 are: president, Ollie O’Sullivan (Urhan); chairman, Michael Murphy (Castletownbere); vice-chairman, Seamus O’Sullivan (Urhan); treasurer, Michael Dunne (Castletownbere); assistant treasurer, Sinead Whelan (Castletownbere); secretary, Joseph Blake (Adrigole); PRO, Cormac O’Neill (Garnish); development officer, Jim Hanley (Bere Island); culture officer, Flor Harrington (Urhan).

Also, the Beara U19 team that won the Premier 1 county championship will be presented with their medals at a function in Twomey’s Bar on Wednesday, December 28th at 8pm.