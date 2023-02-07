Best in the west honoured at Cork athletics awards

BY JOHN WALSHE

A NUMBER of athletes from the West Cork region were among the total of 60 who were honoured at the Kingsley Hotel in recognition of their achievements during 2022.

The awards by the Cork Athletics Board comprised those from the county who had represented Ireland at all levels, along with a number of young aspiring athletes who received bursary grants.

In welcoming the large attendance, Skibbereen native Pat Walsh, Chairman of Cork Athletics, said after a gap of three years it was wonderful to be back again to recognise the achievements of Cork athletes.

‘This ceremony has grown over the years and tonight it would appear it’s the biggest we’ve had so far,’ Walsh said.

‘We’ve been doing this now for 15 or 16 years and it’s only right that we should honour those who have worn the green singlet, along with the aspiring young athletes.’

Guest of honour on the night was Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland, who said it was fantastic to celebrate the athletics talent present.

‘Year by year, we in Athletics Ireland are trying to improve, just as you as athletes are. Keep working hard, there’s great opportunities out there and I look forward to following your careers over the coming years’.

Although not all honoured were available to attend, among those who received International Awards were Bandon athlete Nocola Tuthill who represented Ireland in the hammer throw at the European Throws Cup in Portugal, along with finishing eight with a personal best at the World U20 Championships in Columbia.

Carmel Crowley, Phil and Joan Healy, Jane Buckley and Claire McCarthy were also amongst those who received International Awards.

Maeve O’Neill from the Doheny club received an Aspiring Young Athlete Award for winning the national U20 800 metres indoors and outdoors, along with placing fifth at senior national level.

Sean Lawton of Durrus also had an impressive season, finishing third in the 3000m at national U18 level and sixth in the U19 national cross-country. He also set a Munster U18 record of 8:47.55 for the 3000m.

A number of other presentations were made on the night, including one to Mark Gallagher who has been the driving force behind the recurrence of athletics in the Beara area. Mark received a national course measurer accreditation certificate which now means he is qualified to certify as accurate any road race distance in the country. Following an initial training course in 2019, Mark used the races in the Beara 5-Mile Series as certification submission for his accreditation.