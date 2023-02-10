Beara GAA to host injury prevention and nutrition workshop

BEARA GAA is hosting an injury prevention and nutrition workshop on Saturday, February 18th, at 2pm in the sports hall in Castletownbere.

The workshop will be given by Beara senior football manager Andrew Fitzgerald and Alan Devane.

Killarney man Fitzgerald is a qualified physical therapist who focuses on helping GAA players improve their bodies resilience and durability.

He will discuss mobility and core strength tests and how to avoid injuries. He will also address areas that lack range of motion and improve core strength, along with sports specific warm ups and sports specific recovery.

Devane is a strength and conditioning coach who also focuses on nutrition, helping GAA players on their journey to and maintaining optimal body composition in and out of season and preparing the athlete for training and games. He also tailors programs to suit individual players. He has worked as strength and conditioning coach for many GAA teams as well as individuals, and is the current strength and conditioning coach for Skellig Rangers, Templenoe and the South Kerry divisional team as well as the Kerry U14, U15 and U16 football teams and previously the Kerry Junior All-Ireland winning football team.

The workshop is open to all players, both male and female for all ages and grades in Beara. It is also open to coaches for all the male and female teams in Beara. The workshop is free of charge to the players and coaches from Beara. For anyone who wishes to attend, can they please contact their club secretary for details.