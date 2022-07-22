BEAR HUG: Coombes’ warm embrace

The Irish rugby team secured a memorable series victory over New Zealand last Saturday with a 32-22 win at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The tour, which will go down as arguably the greatest in Irish rugby history, will also hold a special place in the heart of Skibbereen’s Gavin Coombes.

Coombes was a key player for Andy Farrell’s side in both games against the Maori All Blacks including their 30-24 win in which he scored a try.

Coombes’ tour will also be remembered for the iconic images captured by the TV cameras following the test side’s series decider against New Zealand last Saturday.

The emotional hug Coombes shared with his tearful Munster and Ireland teammate Peter O’Mahony after the final whistle tugged on the heartstrings of a nation and perfectly summed up what this legendary sporting moment meant to those involved.