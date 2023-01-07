Beamish Cup takes centre stage in West Cork this weekend

THE Beamish Cup takes centre stage this weekend with NINE games on Sunday.

Defending champions Lyre Rovers kick off their title defence against Togher Celtic on Sunday morning in an all-Premier Division tie in the preliminary round; both clubs sit mid-table in the league.

Some big names will fall on Sunday, as the top four in the Premier Division come up against one another in the preliminary round of the cup. Joint-leaders Drinagh Rangers are away to third–placed Mizen Hob A, while 2022 defeated finalists Clonakilty Soccer Club, also joint top of the Premier, are away to Bunratty United.

There are also five first-round Beamish Cup ties on Sunday, as well as the four preliminary round games. The four quarter-finals of the WCL Ladies Cup will also be played on Sunday, making it an action-packed weekend in the local soccer scene.

Meanwhile, Bandon soccer star Conor Hourihane was on target for promotion-chasing Derby County in their 4-0 League One home win over Accrington Stanley on Monday; this result moves the Rams up to fourth in the table.

The weekend WCL fixtures are as follows:

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7TH

WCL U19 League: 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Dunmanway Town.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8TH –

Beamish Cup preliminary round: 11am, Mizen Hob A v Drinagh Rangers; 2pm, Bunratty United v Clonakilty Soccer Club; 11am, Togher Celtic v Lyre Rovers; 2pm, Clonakilty United v Baltimore.

Beamish Cup Round 1: 11am, Castletown Celtic v Castlelack; 11am, Sullane v Skibbereen; 2pm, Mizen Hob B v Beara United; 2pm, Courtmacsherry v Dunmanway Town; 2pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Aultagh Celtic.

WCL Ladies Cup quarter-finals: 11am, Aultagh Celtic v Beara United; 12.30pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Dunmanway Town; 2pm, Inter Kenmare v Lyre Rovers; 3.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Mizen Hob A.

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Riverside Athletic.