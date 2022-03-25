Beamish Cup quarter-finals will take centre stage this weekend

THE four Beamish Cup quarter-finals will take centre stage in the West Cork League this Sunday as eight teams battle it out for the four spots in the semi-finals.

Reigning champions Dunmanway Town will look to put their poor recent league form behind them when they take on Courtmacsherry on Sunday morning. Dunmanway have seen their title chances take a huge hit with back-to-back league losses, and they will hope the change of scenery will spark them into life again.

In-form Clonakilty Soccer Club, who are now second in the Premier Division, will look to keep up their momentum when they travel to Championship leaders Bunratty United. The other quarter-finals see Championship side Beara AFC aim to get to the last four, but they have to get past Premier Division Lyre Rovers, while the Premier duo of Spartak Mossgrove and Riverside Athletic are also scheduled to meet on Sunday.

Elsewhere, in the Premier Division this weekend, leaders Drinagh Rangers can consolidate their position at the summit with an away win against sixth-placed Ballydehob on Sunday morning. A Drinagh win here would see them push ten points ahead of second-placed Clonakilty.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, 26TH – WCL U19 League: 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Ardfield; 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Kilgoban Celtic.

SUNDAY, 27TH – PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Ballydehob v Drinagh Rangers; 2.30pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Mizen. OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 11am, Castlelack v Castletown Celtic; 2.30pm, Kilbrittain Rovers v Skibbereen. Beamish Cup quarter-finals: 11am, Courtmacsherry v Dunmanway Town; 11am, Beara AFC v Lyre Rovers; 2.30pm, Bunratty United v Clonakilty Soccer Club; 2.30pm, Spartak Mossgrove v Riverside Athletic. WCL Women’s 7s Tournament: 12.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Inter Kenmare; 1.45pm, Mizen AFC v Beara United.