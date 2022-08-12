Battle for Irish Coastal Rowing Championships titles in Schull

WEST Cork’s reputation as a hotbed for all forms of rowing will be boosted, again, this weekend.

The picturesque village of Schull will host the 2022 Irish Coastal Rowing Championships this Saturday (13th) and Sunday (14th).

Running under Rowing Ireland, the championships are the largest coastal rowing event run in the country. It will see rowers from all over Ireland, including a large number from here in West Cork, battle it out for national honours in Schull Harbour.

This year’s event is being hosted by the South-West Coast Yawl Rowing Association, the representative body for coastal rowing clubs in West Cork.

‘The South-West committee is delighted to see the event move to this coastal harbour. Schull is a fantastic rowing venue; it has a sheltered harbour that provides excellent viewing for spectators,’ explained Stephen O’Leary, chairperson of the South-West association.

The Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery is lead sponsor for the championships, providing a financial boost and allows the association to organise a top-class regatta for the event.

‘The hotel is a long-standing supporter of coastal rowing, and we ask all rowers in return to support it when they can by availing of the great hospitality it has to offer,’ O’Leary added.

Schull hosts one of the association’s South-West championships each year as part of its annual regatta.

‘The town itself has substantial hospitality infrastructure in place to cater for our rowing visitors, so we look forward to welcoming you all there,’ O’Leary added.

Chairperson of the Rowing Ireland Coastal Championships Committee, Ted McSweeney praised the work going into this year's event.

‘I would like to thank all of our member clubs, our championship committee, regatta director and regatta team for the immense work that is already underway in ensuring that the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships 2022 are continued to the exceptionally high standard that we have gotten used to,’ McSweeney said.

The racing will take place over Saturday and Sunday with rowers from the age of ten to 70-plus taking part in what is regarded as one of the fastest growing sports in Ireland today.

If you are looking to see some top-class sporting action on the water then Schull in West Cork is the place to be this weekend.