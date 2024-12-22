Bateman and Crowley help Limerick club to All-Ireland win

TWO West Cork players started on the Mungret St Paul’s team from Limerick that won the All-Ireland club junior LGFA final, 0-12 to 0-4, against Donegal side Downings in Parnell Park.

Rosscarbery’s Carol Bateman lined out in goal and Bantry’s Niamh Crowley started at corner forward, while there was another West Cork player in the squad, Siadbh Redmond from Ballydehob.

Two further squad members are from Cork too, Shannon Burke from Midleton and Rosin Duffy from Mourneabbey, the former started at centre back.

Niamh Crowley lost an All-Ireland junior final with Bantry Blues in 2015 against Meath's Dunboyne. Fast forward to 2024 and she now has an All-Ireland medal. Bateman will go into her fourth inter-county season with Limerick in 2025, further emphasising the rise she has had as a player since moving to the Treaty County.

As for the game itself, Mungret produced a match-winning second half, if ever there was one, outscoring the Donegal club by 0-6 to nil. It was the Limerick city club’s first-ever All Ireland-title.