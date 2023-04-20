Barryroe great Jennifer is joint-captain of Armagh camogie

WEST Cork’s most decorated camogie player Jennifer Curry (née O’Leary) is joint captain of Armagh this year.

The former Barryroe player, who last played for Cork in 2014, came out of inter-county retirement last year to line out for her adopted county, Armagh, where she has been based since 2013.

She played a leading role as the Orchard County went all the way to the All-Ireland Premier Junior final against Antrim.

Curry (39) has committed to Armagh again this season and was named joint captain alongside Michelle McGuigan.

Armagh enjoyed a strong league campaign – they beat Mayo, Kildare, Tyrone and Roscommon – en route to the recent Very League Camogie Division 3A final against Carlow, but came up just short, losing 0-8 to 0-7. Curry lined out in attack and scored a first-half point.

Armagh and Curry will turn their attention to the upcoming Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship, which starts at the end of May.