Barryroe dual star Robbie Kiely facing up to six months out

BARRYROE dual star Robbie Kiely could miss the rest of the season after being sidelined with a serious hamstring injury.

The Tipperary footballer, who played a key role in the Premier County’s historic Munster SFC final win against Cork last November, will be out of action for up to six months, according to Tipp boss David Power.

‘Robbie is out for the season, it looks like four to six months. He has a Grade Three C hamstring tear and he’s got tendon damage done, that’s him gone so that’s really disappointing. He's a huge loss,’ Power said.

This is also a big blow to Barryroe as Kiely had transferred to the club, from Carbery Rangers, early last year and he lined out for the club’s football and hurling teams in the 2020 championships. He told The Southern Star last year that the transfer to Barryroe was always in the back of his mind as his brothers, Alan and David, also line out with the club and his mother, Carmel Kiely, is from Courtmacsherry.