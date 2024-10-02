Bantry to face Beara in Cork U21 football championship

CARBERY U21A football champions Bantry Blues will take on Beara in the Cork U21 Football Championship.

Bantry won the Carbery U21A football title on February 18th, beating Ibane Gaels in the final, and that ended the Blues’ 12-year wait for this crown.

U21 Football Championship:

A: Duarigle Gaels v Valley Rovers.

B: Bantry Blues v Beara.

C: Ballinora v Aghada.

D: Bishopstown v Clyda Rovers.

***

U21 B Football Championship:

A: O’Donovan Rossa.

B: Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels v St Nicks.

C: Sliabh Luachra Gaels v Ballinhassig.

D: Kilmurry v Glanmire.

***

U21 C Football Championship:

A: Glenbower Rovers v Lyre.

B: Kilmeen.

C: Kildorrery.

D: Kilmichael.