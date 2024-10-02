Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Bantry to face Beara in Cork U21 football championship

October 2nd, 2024 10:26 AM

By Southern Star Team

Bantry to face Beara in Cork U21 football championship Image
Bantry Blues captain Dara McCarthy with John Crowley and David Shiels after their Carbery U21A FC final win against Ibane Gaels. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

Share this article

CARBERY U21A football champions Bantry Blues will take on Beara in the Cork U21 Football Championship.

Bantry won the Carbery U21A football title on February 18th, beating Ibane Gaels in the final, and that ended the Blues’ 12-year wait for this crown.

U21 Football Championship: 

A: Duarigle Gaels v Valley Rovers.

B: Bantry Blues v Beara.

C: Ballinora v Aghada.

D: Bishopstown v Clyda Rovers.

***

U21 B Football Championship:

A: O’Donovan Rossa.

B: Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels v St Nicks.

C: Sliabh Luachra Gaels v Ballinhassig.

D: Kilmurry v Glanmire.

***

U21 C Football Championship: 

A: Glenbower Rovers v Lyre.

B: Kilmeen.

C: Kildorrery.

D: Kilmichael.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended