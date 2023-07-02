Bantry Blues on course for Division 3 league final

THE business end of the 2023 Cork LGFA county leagues has West Cork clubs scrambling for semi-final knockout berths.

Éire Óg confirmed top spot in Division 1 Group 1 following a 1-12 to 0-11 defeat of Kinsale last weekend.Eimear Scally (0-6), Orlaith Cremin (1-1), Meadhbh McGoldrick and Laura Cleary were amongst the winner’s scorers.

The Ovens club will be joined by Glanmire in the Division 1 League semi-finals.

An understrength Clonakilty concluded their Division 1 Group 1 campaign with a 1-12 to 2-8 midweek loss away to Inch Rovers. Moira Barrett (1-2) top scored for a Clonakilty team that also had Ciara Ryan, Sinead O’Donovan, Kiya O’Mahony, Aoife O’Flynn Meade and Orla Lowney on the scoresheet.

Fermoy topped Division 1 Group 2 with maximum points. An impressive 1-18 to 0-9 defeat of Bride Rovers confirmed an in-form Fermoy’s semi-final place. St Val’s are the other club to emerge from Group 2 following a comprehensive 4-18 to 2-11 win at Araglen Desmonds Buí. That meant Castlehaven’s 4-22 to 1-7 Group 2 defeat of a depleted Aghada proved academic. The West Cork club’s positive league run ended with Hannah Sheehy (1-7), Mairead O’Driscoll (1-4), Siobhan Courtney and Ellie McCarthy (1-3) scoring for a Haven side in which Lisa O’Mahony, Grace O’Connell and Ellen Buckley also featured prominently.

***

There are a couple of rounds to go in Cork LGFA Division 2 with West Cork’s Rosscarbery, O’Donovan Rossa and Dohenys currently occupying three of the top four positions.

Rosscarbery’s lead at the top of the division was cut to two points following O’Donovan Rossa’s 2-14 to 3-11 draw with Abhainn Dalla in Newmarket. Abhainn Dalla’s third goal put the hosts two points up with three minutes to go but Rossas responded with a brace of late scores to earn a draw. The Skibbereen club’s scores were converted by Kate O’Donovan (1-6), Sarah Hurley (1-3), Jessica Beechinor (0-3), Áine McCarthy and Fionnuala O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

Bantry Blues’ terrific Division 3 campaign continued with a fifth victory in as many outings. The West Cork club remained top of a competitive division thanks to a 4-8 to 0-13 win away to Midleton.

Despite the loss of Rachel Murphy to injury, a midfield of Caitlin O’Mahony and Emma Spillane, supported by a full-back line of Kate McCarthy, Cliodhna O’Shea and Ciara Barry, helped the Blues build on a 2-4 to 0-3 interval advantage. Bantry are in pole position to make the Division 3 league final thanks to Sarah Bishop (1-2), Aoife Kingston (1-1), Jessica Gleeson (1-0) scores and additional Eve Murphy, Molly O’Sullivan, Rachel Murphy and Caitlin O’Mahony efforts.

West Cork are also dominating Cork LGFA Division 4 where leaders Tadgh Mac Carthaigh lead the way. Caheragh defeated Bandon last weekend but both remain in the hunt for a league final berth.

Third-placed Beara are also enjoying a positive year and pushing hard for a county league final spot. A 3-16 to 0-6 defeat of Courcey Rovers was well deserved and included 2-7 from Áine Terry O’Sullivan. Fiona Murphy (1-2), Ellie O’Sullivan (0-3), Ciara Murphy (0-2), Emma O’Donoghue and Ruby Downing also scored for a Beara team in which Anna Downing, Clare O’Shea and Patricia Dunne impressed.