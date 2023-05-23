Bantry basketball’s U12s enjoy clean sweep in dream season

BANTRY’S brilliant U12 girls’ basketball team will never forget the past season.

This incredible group dominated the courts in Cork, winning all the silverware on offer in their 36-game campaign under the Cork Ladies Basketball Board. This talented U12 team won the prestigious Denis Daly tournament in February followed by a massive championship final win in late March against Limerick Celtics.

The West Cork girls topped their league and also won the end of season Top 4 tournament, once again fighting off Limerick Celtics and Glanmire.

The squad consists of 18 players who have trained hard all season under the guidance of head coach Niamh O’Neill. Their dedication and determination has well and truly paid off as they have become the topic of many conversations in the basketball community for their incredible talent.

The all-conquering Bantry squad consists of Emily O’Neill, Kacey Cotter, Callie O’Donoghue, Kate O’Sullivan, Emily Conlon, Emma O’Connor, Rebecca O’Connor, Anna Russell, Emma Harrington, Aine Courcey, Fia Russell, Caragh McCarthy, Alex Manning, Sophie O’Donnell, Katie Cronin, Olivia Minehane, Layla-Rose Kingston-Fitzgerald and Ciara O’Sullivan.