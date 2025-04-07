Bantry Basketball Club’s U14 trailblazing girls team hit new heights at All-Ireland Club Championships

TAKE a bow, Bantry Basketball Club’s U14 trailblazing girls’ team that reached heights no other team from the club has hit before.

After an unbeaten league campaign, the Bantry girls were selected to represent Cork Ladies Basketball Board at the All-Ireland Club Championships (AICC). This is the highest level any club can compete at in U14 Irish basketball.

Even for a club that has enjoyed its fair share of success in recent seasons, this was the first time a Bantry team has made it to this competition.

The action took place in Gormanston Park, Co Meath. On day one Bantry defeated a very good Kilkenny Star side team 49-34, with Emily O’Neill (17 points), Kate O’Sullivan (8) and Callie O’Donoghue (8) leading the way. This victory set the tone, all eyes were on Bantry and it was evident at this point the West Cork team was going to be competing at the A grade in the premier division.

Next up, the Bantry girls beat Clare Panthers, 46-24, as Emily Conlon (12 points), Fia Russell (10) and Emily O’Neill (8) led the charge. Bantry finished Saturday with a third win, this time against a highly-rated Ballina Pacers from Mayo – Emily O’Neill (21 points), Kacey Cotter (9) and Fia Russell (6) topped the scoring charts. These three wins secured Bantry's place in A cup quarter-finals, officially known as the Premier One Division.

The quarter-final against Dublin Lions on Sunday was an absolute thriller. The lead swapped hands, and in the second half the Dublin team overturned Bantry’s lead to move five points up with 40 seconds left. In the end, the Lions won by six points, and went on to win the AICC final by 28 points. Emily O’Neill (13), Emily Conlon (8) and Kacey Cotter (6) were Bantry’s top scorers.

This was an incredible weekend for Bantry’s U14A girls who put their club on the map at national level. The Bantry squad included Emily O’Neill (captain), Fia Russell, Kate O’Sullivan, Kacey Cotter, Katie Cronin, Callie O’Donoghue, Emily Conlon, Alex Manning, Rebecca O’Connor, Áine Courcey, Anna Russell, Anna Harrington and Caragh McCarthy. Coaches are Niamh O’Neill, Lorraine O’Connor and Shane O’Neill, led by manager Aileen Courcey.