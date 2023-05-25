Bantry and Gabriels up and running in junior B hurling

BANTRY BLUES and Gabriel Rangers got their Co-op Superstores Confined Junior B hurling county championship campaigns off to a fast start recently.

Bantry beat Gleann na Laoi in Newcestown by 3-13 to 0-10. Goals from Dara McCarthy and Jack Sheedy gave the Blues a 2-8 to 0-6 half-time lead to put them in pole position.

A cross-field breeze made life more difficult for the West Cork side in the second half but scores from Sheedy, Cathal McCarthy and Dara McCarthy made the match safe. Star performers included Connie O'Leary, Seanie O'Leary, Robyn McCarthy, Jack McCarthy, Daithi Shiels, Sean Cronin, Paddy Cronin and Tim Foley. Next up for the Blues is a derby clash against O’Donovan Rossa on Saturday, May 27th in Drimoleague.

Gabriels were impressive, too, in securing a 3-12 to 0-14 win over Lough Rovers in Bandon. Rangers were ahead 1-9 to 0-10 at half time, largely thanks to a Jack Arnold goal. Tadg McCarthy, Killian O'Brien, Luka Bowen, Donnchadh O'Regan and Keith O'Driscoll all excelled for Gabriels. Ryan McSweeney and Patrick Hodnett also played well in the backs while goalkeeper Oisín Barrett made some good saves to keep the clean sheet.

Gabriels hit another goal in the second half to put them in a commanding position before substitute Shane O’Mahony put the icing on the cake with a well-taken three pointer. Gabriels now take on Doneraile on Saturday, May 27th in Brinny.

Co-op Superstores Confined Junior B HC: Castletownroche 0-15 Ballyclough 3-20, St Oliver Plunkett’s 0-11 O’Donovan Rossa 0-8, Bantry Blues 3-13 Gleann na Laoi 0-10, Gabriel Rangers 3-12 Lough Rovers 0-14.