Bandon man Richie Holland excited by new role as Cork City FC assistant manager

BANDON man Richie Holland has been appointed Cork City FC’s assistant manager. The highly-rated West Cork coach returns to the club to link up again with senior manager Colin Healy, as Holland previously worked as assistant to Healy with City’s U19 side.

‘It’s fantastic to be back at Cork City. I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity,’ Holland said.

‘I have obviously worked with Colin in the past and we have had huge success together, so we will be looking to continue that going forward,’ Holland said.

‘Colin and I work well together and that is very important. They (the players) are good lads and I know a lot of them well from the academy.

‘From speaking to Colin, I know they are all working very hard in training every day.'

City manager Colin Healy has welcomed the appointment, saying: ‘Richie is an excellent coach and I am very pleased to have him back at the club. We have worked well together before, he knows the players and he knows the club very well.’