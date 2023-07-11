Bandon man James French signs with Ulster Rugby

A FORMER All-Ireland schools’ shot put champion, James French will hope his latest move will take his rugby career to new heights.

The Bandon man (24) has signed with Ulster Rugby for the season ahead, having spent four years with Munster before leaving the province in March.

He is one of three new additions to Ulster head coach Dan McFarland’s squad for the 2023/24 campaign with the prop joined by Dave Ewers and Steven Kitshoff.

‘Our ambition in the new season remains to win silverware, and we have youth and experience from both our Player Pathway and strong signings for the 2023/24 season. I look forward to welcoming Steven, Dave and James to Belfast as Ulster men,’ McFarland said.

For French, who learned his rugby trade with Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar School, this is an exciting opportunity. He previously came through the Munster Academy, having joined in 2018, and progressed to make his Munster debut against Wasps in December 2021. He had moved up to the senior squad for the 2021/22 season on a one-year deal after three years in the Academy.

In January 2022 he signed a two-year contract extension, but was released from his contract earlier this year to pursue another playing opportunity. French also played for Ireland U19s and U20s, playing in the Six Nations as well as the 2018 U20 World Championship.