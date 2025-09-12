Bandon host Skibbereen in County Cup semi-final

BRAGGING rights are on the line, as well as a place in the Cork County Cup final, when Bandon host Skibbereen in a semi-final this Sunday (2.30pm).

The two West Cork sides navigated their way through the quarter-finals last Saturday, as Skibb beat another West Cork side, Clonakilty, 10-8 at home. Kevin Coombes and Michael O’Sullivan scored tries for Skibb, while Agustin Aversa (try) and Eoin Downey (penalty) replied for Clon.

Bandon, meanwhile, beat Kanturk away 20-18. Kain Donnell was the try-scoring hero for the West Cork club with a brace while Hugh O’Mahony converted both and also added two penalties.

The other semi-final in this competition sees Old Christians welcome Mallow to Rathcooney at the same time on Sunday.