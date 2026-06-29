Bandon boxer Joseph ‘The Lawman’ Lawlor starts his pro career in style

BANDON boxer Joseph ‘The Lawman’ Lawlor made his professional boxing debut one to remember at the Reggie Lewis Centre in Boston.

The West Cork man faced local Steve Farrar and dug deep to come out on top.

Lawlor knocked Farrar down in the second round to rapturous applause from the crowd. It was a real test for Lawlor as temperatures in the arena hit 34 degrees on the night, but he showed what it takes to bring the specially commissioned Watertown Whiskey belt back to Bandon.

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His coach Will Rossall, of Last 10 Boxing Promotions in Bandon, says it was a really special night for both of them.

‘I have been coaching Joseph since he joined me in De Courcey Boxing Club when he was nine years old, and now, 12 years later, we are in the pro game,’ Rossall said.

There was another Last 10 boxer in action on the same card in Boston. Clonmel-based and Bandon-trained Conor ‘The Bullet’ O’Donovan went into his third pro fight after recording two first-round knockouts in his opening two professional bouts.

O’Donovan stepped things up and faced Rakim Johnson, an experienced pro who flew in from California and had 42 fights to his credit.

‘We knew it would be tough but we really wanted to test Conor,’ Rossall said.

‘The heat was intense, but Conor was there to win and that’s exactly what he did.’

Rossall also wants to thank the many local businesses that have got behind his boxers with sponsorship and support.

‘There is room for more if anyone wants to get involved. For anyone wishing to join, my amateur club, De Courcey ABC, trains five nights a week, Monday to Friday, with members ranging in age from 12 to adult. We also have a full gym upstairs in the club for strength and conditioning,’ he added.