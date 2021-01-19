Sport

Bandon ace Hourihane set to join Swansea City on loan until the end of the season

January 19th, 2021 7:09 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Conor Hourihane is joining Swansea City on loan until the end of the season.

BANDON soccer star Conor Hourihane is set to spend the second half of the season on loan with Swansea City.

It's been widely reported that the 29-year-old West Cork man will leave Aston Villa to link up with the promotion-chasing Championship team that currently sits second in that league.

Hourihane, the current West Cork Sports Star of the Year, has found himself out of favour at Villa in recent times and has not featured for the club since the end of November.

 


A number of Championship clubs, including Bournemouth and Middlesborough, were credited with interest in Hourihane who is going out on loan because he wants to play regular football.

Since he joined Aston Villa in January 2017 he has scored 29 goals in 150 appearances.

