Ballineen bullet Phil Healy announced as a UPMC Ambassador for the next three years

BALLINEEN bullet – and Olympic hopeful – Phil Healy has been announced as a UPMC Ambassador for the next three years.

Previously the sponsor of Ireland's fastest woman Healy as the UPMC Elite Sport Scholar for Waterford Institute of Technology, UPMC has agreed to partner with the Irish 100m record holder for a further three years as a UPMC Ambassador.

'The relationship between Phil Healy and UPMC has grown significantly over the last several years and we are delighted to be in a position to partner with her,' said David Beirne, managing director of UPMC in Ireland.

'We are excited to continue our support of Phil as she continues to compete and represent Ireland on the international stage.'

Commenting on the news, Tokyo-bound Healy said: 'I am excited to become a UPMC Ambassador for the next three years. We have been partners since my time as a UPMC Elite Sport Scholar in Waterford Institute of Technology. I want to thank them for their support. We share similar values and I look forward to working closely with them as they bring expert care close to home for the communities they serve.'

Potentially, Healy could have a very busy Olympics as she hopes to compete in the women's 200m and 400m, as well as the 4x400m mixed relay.