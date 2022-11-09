Ballinascarthy on the march in county junior hurling championship

Ballinascarthy 2-17

Valley Rovers 1-15

TOM LYONS REPORTS

SOUTH WEST champions Ballinascarthy advanced to the county junior A hurling semi-final with a hard-fought win over South East winners Valley Rovers in Ballinspittle.

Having failed at the same stage last season against Passage, Ballinascarthy were determined not to allow history repeat itself.

Playing with the strong breeze in the first half, Bal were slow to settle against a Valleys team that played an extra defender and worked the ball short out of defence against the elements extremely well. Bal had only three points on the board in the first quarter but once Ben Murray rattled in their first goal in the 15th minute, they improved their attacking play and were seven to the good at half time. Would it be enough against the strengthening wind?

The third quarter saw Bal play their best hurling, against the wind, full of determination and work rate. A second goal, by Brian O’Donovan in the 40th minute, opened up a 12-point gap between the sides and it seemed the Carbery men were home and hosed. Credit a young Valleys’ side with loads of heart as they battled back to close the gap to a manageable five points with five minutes remaining, much to the worry of the Bal sideline but a missed penalty ended Valleys’ hopes as the five-point gap remained to the final whistle.

‘We took a while to settle into the game,’ admitted Bal manager Joe Ryan.

‘Valleys played an extra defender and worked the short ball very well out of defence. We were lobbing balls in on top of the extra back, not giving our inside forwards much chance. However, once we began to play in better ball, the points began to flow.

‘Seven points was a good lead at half time, we’d have taken that beforehand, but the wind was getting stronger. We needed to start the second half well and we did just that, playing our best hurling. Brian’s goal gave us a good cushion.’

With the wind, Bal had three points on the board in the opening ten minutes from Jeremy Ryan (two frees) and Ben Murray, outstanding at full forward, without setting the world on fire. Valleys were to rely mostly on the free-taking of Robert Sean Sweetnam for scores in the first half, hitting five of their six scores. It was 0-3 to 0-2 when Bal struck the first big blow. The Murray brothers, who had a huge influence on the game, combined in the 14th minute, midfielder Luke sending in a high ball which Ben finished to the net after a great catch.

It was 1-4 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter and the second quarter produced some high-quality hurling as Bal shaded the scoring by 0-6 to 0-4. Darragh Crowley was the only Valleys’ player apart from Sweetnam to raise a flag, while Cillian Cullinane, Jeremy Ryan, Luke Murray and Brian O’Donovan all raised flags. It was 1-10 to 0-6 at the break.

Bal really turned it on in the third quarter against the wind, Brian O’Donovan’s superb goal in the 40th minute being supplemented by points from Ben Murray (2), Ricky O’Flynn, Jeremy Ryan (two frees) and Cillian Cullinane. At the other end of the pitch, the Bal full-back line of the three O’Briens was outstanding in front of reliable goalkeeper, Darragh Hennesy. Cormac Kilduff, Darragh Looney and Robert Sweetnam (two frees) responded for Valleys who found themselves 2-15 to 0-10 behind entering the last quarter.

The closing quarter belonged to Valleys with Cian Johnson, Darragh Crowley, Cormac Kilduff, Ciarán McCarthy, Conor Taheny and Robert Seán Sweetnam to the fore. Outscoring Bal by 1-5 to 0-2, Valleys cut the deficit to five points, the goal coming in them51st minute from Conor Taheny following a schimozzle in the goal area. Valleys had a great chance to cut the lead to two in injury time only to see Darragh Looney’s penalty flashing outside the post. Aidan O’Donovan and Ciarán Nyhan did Trojan work in the Bal defence in the closing stages.

Scorers - Ballinascarthy: Ben Murray 1-4; Jeremy Ryan 0-6 (5f); Brian O’Donovan 1-2; Cillian Cullinane 0-2; Conall Cullinane, Luke Murray, Ricky O’Flynn 0-1 each. Valley Rovers: Robert Sean Sweetnam 0-9 (8f); Conor Taheny 1-0; Cormac Kilduff 0-2; Darragh Looney, Sean Kiely, Ciarán McCarthy, Darragh Crowley 0-1 each.

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy; Dan O’Brien, Eoin O’Brien, James O’Brien; Andrew O’Leary, Aidan O’Donovan, Ciarán Nyhan; Luke Murray, Ciarán O’Neill; Jeremy Ryan, Conall Cullinane, Cillian Cullinane; Ricky O’Flynn, Ben Murray, Brian O’Donovan. Subs: Sean Ryan for R O’Flynn (45), Seamus McCarthy for A O’Leary (52), Eoghan Ferguson for C Cullinane (55), Cian Ryan for B Murray (60), Sean Conlon for C O’Neill (63).

Valley Rovers: Aaron White; Shane Lynch, Charlie O’Sullivan, Cathal Brady; Jacob O’Driscoll, Cian Johnson, Jonathan O’Leary; Gary Deane, Darragh Crowley; Cormac Kilduff, Aidan Sheehan, Robert Sean Sweetnam; Ciarán McCarthy, Conor Taheny, Aaron Lyons. Subs: James O’Sullivan for C Brady (18), Darragh Looney for A Lyons (20), Cathal O’Sullivan for S Lynch (40), Sean Kiely for A Sheehan (40).

Referee: D Kirwan (Éire Óg).