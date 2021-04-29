Audi A4 up for grabs in Tadhg MacCarthaigh's fundraiser

ON THE pitch this season Tadhg MacCarthaigh hope to hit top gear and motor to success, and off the pitch they want one lucky person to drive away in a stylish 172 Audi A4.

The club has announced details of its fundraising competition that sees a 172 Audi A4 – thank to main sponsor Suro Cars run by David O’Hea – that’s worth over €26,000 up for grabs.

Tickets for this fundraising draw cost €20 and there are only 2,500 tickets available, so the advice is to buy your ticket fast before they are all snapped up. To buy a ticket, click here.

All the money raised will go towards the maintenance and development of the club and its facilities and equipment. In recent years Tadhg MacCarthaigh developed a training pitch across the river and installed an access bridge to this pitch, to the car park, and the entrance was revamped too.

The club also built an extension onto the sports hall for extra storage and is currently upgrading its bathrooms. The plan, too, is to build a stand on the hill to improve fans’ experience while the Aughaville pitch, which undergoes extensive maintenance, was voted the best playing surface in West Cork after coming out on top of last year’s Pitch Perfect competition run by The Southern Star.