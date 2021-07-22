American model Emily Ratajkowski will sponsor Bantry Basketball Club's U15/U16 team

EMILY Ratajkowski's strong links to Bantry have moved to the next level after the world-famous American model and business woman has decided to sponsor Bantry Basketball Club's boys' U15/U16 team!

On Wednesday the club announced the various sponsors of its teams, including Cremin Coaches, Bantry Bath and Tile, O'Keeffe's SuperValu and more, and that's when Bantry Basketball Club also revealed to the world that Ratajkowski - with her clothing brand Inamorata - has come on board to back their boys' U15/U16 team.

It's no secret that Ratajkowski is a frequent visitor to Bantry and she spent several childhood summers at her parents' holiday home just outside the town. Rewind back to 2018 when Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí won an All-Ireland senior boys' basketball title, she tweeted her congratulations so her connection to the town, and the club, is there. Now that bond is even stronger as the club's U15/U16 team will be dressed to impress next season.

Speaking to RTÉ, well-known Bantry basketball coach Pat Curran explained how he got in contact with Ratajkowski’s parents and asked would Emily be interested in coming on board as a sponsor for one of the underage teams. With minutes, the answer was yes!

One of the only questions left to answer now is will Ratajkowski come in person to attend one of the team's games next season?