All-Star McCarthy inspires MTU Cork to Purcell Cup glory

CORK camogie star Saoirse McCarthy inspired MTU Cork to Purcell Cup glory last weekend.

The Courcey Rovers Camogie All-Star scored four points in a player-of-the-match performance as MTU Cork defeated University of Galway 2-10 to 0-12 to win the third-level colleges’ trophy.

Led by captain fantastic McCarthy, goals from the St Finbarr’s duo of Ella Wigginton-Barrett and Sorcha McCartan (penalty) were key in this triumph.

There was plenty of local interest in the MTU Cork squad with Saoirse McCarthy, Fiona Keating, Anne Marie Collins and Ellen Maguire (Courcey Rovers), Annie Condon (Ballinascarthy), Ciara O’Shea and Katelyn Dineen (Kilbrittain) and Emily O’Donovan (Kilbree) all on the panel.

Orlaith Cahalane, daughter of Castlehaven football legend Niall Cahalane, was also a key player.

There was disappointment, however, for UCC in the Ashbourne Cup final as they lost 1-11 to 0-13 against Technological University Dublin (TUD) after extra time. Again, there was West Cork interest here with Ciara O’Sullivan (Newcestown), Moira Barrett (Ballinascarthy) and Maggie Coppinger (St Colum’s) all on the panel. A free in injury time of extra time from Roisin McCormack saw TUD win the third-level camogie championship trophy for the first time.