Sport

All-Star McCarthy inspires MTU Cork to Purcell Cup glory

February 19th, 2023 10:00 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

MTU Cork’s Saoirse McCarthy lifts the Purcell Cup. (Photo: Ryan Byrne/INPHO)

Share this article

CORK camogie star Saoirse McCarthy inspired MTU Cork to Purcell Cup glory last weekend.

The Courcey Rovers Camogie All-Star scored four points in a player-of-the-match performance as MTU Cork defeated University of Galway 2-10 to 0-12 to win the third-level colleges’ trophy.

Led by captain fantastic McCarthy, goals from the St Finbarr’s duo of Ella Wigginton-Barrett and Sorcha McCartan (penalty) were key in this triumph.

 

There was plenty of local interest in the MTU Cork squad with Saoirse McCarthy, Fiona Keating, Anne Marie Collins and Ellen Maguire (Courcey Rovers), Annie Condon (Ballinascarthy), Ciara O’Shea and Katelyn Dineen (Kilbrittain) and Emily O’Donovan (Kilbree) all on the panel. 

Orlaith Cahalane, daughter of Castlehaven football legend Niall Cahalane, was also a key player.

There was disappointment, however, for UCC in the Ashbourne Cup final as they lost 1-11 to 0-13 against Technological University Dublin (TUD) after extra time. Again, there was West Cork interest here with Ciara O’Sullivan (Newcestown), Moira Barrett (Ballinascarthy) and Maggie Coppinger (St Colum’s) all on the panel. A free in injury time of extra time from Roisin McCormack saw TUD win the third-level camogie championship trophy for the first time.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.