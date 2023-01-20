All-Ireland heartbreak for brave Coláiste Pobail Bheannntraí U16s

BY JOE SAUNDERS

COLÁISTE Pobail Bheannntraí's bid to be crowned Pinergy U16B All-Ireland Schools Cup champions came up short against Galway’s Coláiste Muire Máthair who won 59-51 at the National Basketball Arena on Thursday.

MVP was Colm Davoran who was making the three-point shots go down for fun when it mattered, ending up on a 21-point tally.

It was a closely contested start to the game with both teams exchanging scores through the likes of Marco Radevic and Jack Phillips.

Jack Phillips of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí worked hard on defence to tee up the impressive 18 point scoring Charlie Curran for a quick break and score to give them a lead in the middle of the first.

That set Coláise Muire Máthair in motion for the remainder and it would be the only time they were behind in the game.

Colm Davoran was on fire for the Galway outfit in the third, knocking down a couple in a row from the three-point arc to put clear daylight between the sides.

To their credit, Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí kept plugging away and a three-point effort from Jack Phillips went down late in the fourth to reignite comeback hopes at 41-50 down with three minutes to go.

A clutch Nathan Gbinigie block with a minute on the clock highlighted his efforts throughout the game on defence. Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí kept up their efforts bridging the gap, but it wasn’t to be for the Cork school as Coláiste Muire Máthair held out strong to finish the game as champions before captain Colm Davoran hoisted the Pinergy U16B All-Ireland Schools Cup.

Quarter scores: Q1: 7-10 Q2: 16-27 Q3: 27-43 Q4: 51-59

Top scorers - Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí: Charlie Curran 18, Jack Phillips 15; Coláiste Muire Máthair: Colm Davoran 21, Nathan Gbinigie 12, Marco Radevic 10.

See next Thursday's Southern Star to reaction from the Bantry school's All-Ireland final.