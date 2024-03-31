All-Ireland champions Rossas kick off league with big win

ALL-IRELAND junior football champions O’Donovan Rossa kicked off their 2024 Division 2 county league campaign with an impressive win against rivals Dohenys last weekend.

In a rematch of last year’s Cork junior A county final, it was the Skibbereen team that came out on top again, winning 3-12 to 1-1 in a game played in difficult weather conditions. The Rossas has a strong spread of scorers with seven players on target – Kate O'Donovan (1-1), Holly Brickley (1-1), Aoife O'Driscoll (1-1), Jessica Beechinor (0-3), Fionnuala O'Driscoll (0-3), Emer McCarthy (0-2) and Lia Hogan (0-1).

Also in Division 2 Rosscarbery beat Valley Rovers 3-8 to 2-7. Kellianne French (1-3), Grainne Hodnett (1-0) and Grainne O’Brien (0-3) were among Ross’s scorers.

Castlehaven also kicked off their county league campaign on the front foot, winning their Division 1 opener away to Glanmire, 3-8 to 3-4, having trailed 2-2 to 0-4 at half time. Hannah Sheehy kicked 2-1, Mairead O'Driscoll scored 0-6, Niamh O'Sullivan rattled the net for a goal, while Siobhan Courtney chipped in with a point.

In Division 3 Bantry Blues enjoyed an emphatic 6-8 to 1-4 win away to Watergrasshill. Leading 2-5 to 1-3 at the break, the Blues turned on the afterburners in the second half. The outstanding Rachel Murphy topped the scoring charts with 2-4 (4f), while Megan McSweeney (2-1), Elaine O’Connell 1-1), Zara Barry (1-0), Kate Keevers (0-1) and Caitlin O’Mahony (0-1) all scored in this encouraging opening-round win.