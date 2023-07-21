All five race winners in Dunmanway had strong Drimoleague connections

BY TIM KELLEHER

THE village of Drimoleague has always been a stronghold for harness racing and, incredibly, all five winners at a recent meet in Dunmanway were owned and trained by Drimoleague owners.

The Drimoleague takeover started in the Grade F & E pace. Biggins was fast away and led for the opening two laps. On the final circuit he was briefly joined by Yankee George, after the road crossing had two lengths to spare and held that advantage to the line. Chris O’Reilly from Leitra owns and trains this son of Yankee Lariat, who also won here a few weeks back.

Fionn O’Reilly, a son of Chris, has forged a great partnership with veteran pacer Rhyds Panache and the pair were again winners on Saturday. West End Illusion set a frenetic pace and was in front on the opening lap, closely followed by Spartan Warrior and Rhyds Panache. The order remained the same for the second circuit. Heading down the back straight on the final lap O’Reilly made his move and joined issue with the leader. Turning for home, Rhyds Panache came alongside and passed West End Illusion and ran out an easy five-length winner. Another winner for Leitra.

Empereur Souverain joined the Niall Forbes yard last Autumn and gave his connections their third win of the season in the Grade F & E Trot. Dinah Washington and Helios De Lara exchanged blows for the opening two circuits. Forbes had Empereur Souverain just in behind the front pair, made his move entering the back straight and went to the front. The chasing pack tried to reel him back in but to no avail with Hippie Sisu coming from a long way back to finish second. Forbes is from Clodagh, just outside Drimoleague village.

There was drama to the finish of the Grade E-A Trot. Duccio, trained at the track by Jeremiah O'Mahony, was sent to the front from the start and had things his own way for two of the three laps. Out on the final lap he was still five lengths in front and the field was not getting to him. Turning for home he looked to have stolen a march but disaster struck 100 metres from the finish when, for no reason, went off stride but got back on stride and crossed the line first. Following a stewards enquiry Duccio was disqualified – the rule states any break in stride in the final 200 metres will result in disqualification. In the midst of the confusion Duc D’Arry, who had a 60-yard handicap, was awarded the race from Brutenor. To be fair, Duc D’Arry has been unlucky in his last few runs and off a big handicap deserved a red rosette. Denis O’Reilly, now in Derryclough in Drinagh but was born and bred in Knockbue, owns and trains the winner.

The rout for Drimoleague was completed in the final race, a Grade D-A Pace. Blue showdown was away fast in this one from Get Me Out Of Here and Supreme Sunshine. The order remained unchanged until the last lap when Teddy Camden arrived on the scene, having to take the scenic route on the outside of the track and got to the front, leading home Supreme Sunshine by two lengths with Benny Camden coming from off a big handicap to finish third. Derry McCarthy, who owns McCarthys Bar in the village, is joint owner with John Forde.

The news filtered through during the meet of the passing of another stalwart of racing, Con ‘Curry’ O’Sullivan, who was a Durrus native but resided in Drimoleague for many years. He was best associated with Blackwell Peter back in the early 1990s and was a regular racegoer even after retiring from racing.