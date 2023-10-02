Aghinagh advance to quarter-final tie against Canovee

Aghinagh 1-10

Grenagh 0-12

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

AGHINAGH withstood a strong fightback from Grenagh to prevail in Saturday’s Ross Oil Muskerry JAFC quarter-final at Ballyanly.

Despite the horrible rain and wind, the teams served up an exciting game. Aghinagh, champions in 2021 and runners-up last year, were in a great position as they led by 1-10 to 0-7 with ten minutes left but they were relieved by the end to have set up a last-four meeting with Canovee.

Aghinagh had wind in the first half but Grenagh had most of the possession and did most of the pressing and they deserved their half-time lead of 0-4 to 0-3. Conditions were awful but the teams were honest and endeavoured to play thoughtful football. While two points from Ultan Duggan – who finished with 0-10 – had Grenagh in front, Aghinagh levelled but were unable to take the lead.

After a series of Aghinagh wides, Duggan restored Grenagh’s lead and Paul Barry-Murphy put them 0-4 to 0-2 ahead. Declan Ambrose did half the deficit before half-time but Aghinagh, having had nine wides, needed a strong response.

Changes were made, with Dermot O’Callaghan going to full-back, Declan Ambrose moved to midfield and William Coakley brought in at corner-forward. Gearóid O'Sullivan had them level in the 32nd minute and Con Buckley put them in front for the first time two minutes later.

A decisive moment came in the 36th minute, Luke O’Leary feeding the ball through to William Coakley and his shot across the face of the goal ending in the net. Grenagh responded well with points from Ultan Duggan and John Lehane before Aghinagh’s Liam Twohig made it 1-6 to 0-6 in the 42nd minute.

After another Duggan point, Aghinagh hit a four-minute purple patch with Con Buckley, Donal Corkery and Aodh Twomey all scoring. When lion-hearted Aodh Twomey scored on 50, they were six to the good.

Grenagh never gave up and dominated the closing stages, causing increasing anxiety in the Aghinagh rank. Duggan pointed a 51st-minute free, kicked over from play three minutes later, and when he converted another free on 57, Aghinagh were really under pressure. The Grenagh marksman added two more and, with a minute left, the margin was the minimum. Aghinagh held their heads however, conceded no more frees and when the final whistle sounded still held their lead.

Scorers

Aghinagh: William Coakley 1-0; Con Buckley 0-3; Aodh Twomey 0-2; Dara McCarthy, Declan Ambrose, Gearóid O’Sullivan, Liam Twohig, Donal Corkery 0-1 each.

Grenagh: Ultan Duggan 0-10 (9f); Paul Barry-Murphy, John Lehane 0-1 each.

Aghinagh: Kevin Cotter; Donagh O’Riordan, Dave Barry, Luke O’Leary; TJ Buckley, Declan Ambrose, David Kelleher; Gearóid O’Sullivan, Michael O’Brien; Thomas Morgan, Liam Twohig, Con Buckley; Dara McCarthy, Aodh Twomey, Micheál Horgan.

Subs: William Coakley for McCarthy, Dermot O’Callaghan for Barry (both half-time), Donal Corkery for Morgan (45), Vincent Moriarty (50), Seán Kelleher for Luke O’Leary (60, injured).

Grenagh: Cathal Cronin; Niall Coleman, Alex Kiely, Kevin O’Neill; Tadgh Walsh, Séamus Cronin, Chris Buckley; John Lehane, Ted Twomey; David Coleman, Paul Barry-Murphy, Seán Joyce; Dan Twomey, Kelvin Cummins, Ultan Duggan.

Sub: Shane Dorgan for Buckley (50).

Referee: Colm Ó Mocháin (Cill na Martra).