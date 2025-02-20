Wilson Daly Solicitors look to the future with move to a modern new premises

This Dunmanway-based legal firm – now over a decade in business and constantly growing – is dedicated to enhancing the client experience.

AFTER years of growth and expansion, Wilson Daly Solicitors moved into their new home in the heart of Dunmanway last Spring, taking over the former Bank of Ireland building on Main Street.

With all the attention focused on the move, and with the firm having continued to keep their focus on their clients since then, it may have escaped the notice of many that the popular and expanding firm also marked a decade in business – specifically on the 14th of November last.

‘We moved in over the Easter break last year,’ says Donna, principal and owner of the business.

‘There are probably only two times a year when there’s a long enough break to be able to move a solicitors’ practice – Christmas time and Easter time – the pressure to complete works in time for Easter was immense. The restoration and fit out of the building was completed by local tradesmen and suppliers and we will be forever grateful for all that they did. A lot of love went into this building and its clear to be seen. So, many people in the town were delighted that we were moving in and that such an historic and central building wasn’t going to lie idle and fall apart.’

It was a big investment but one which was more than worth it when you see the result.

The new move offers more space and for Wilson Daly, the opportunity to invest in creating an even better experience for their clients with a very client-focused refurbishment.

Always seeking to enhance the client experience, the new building is a thoroughly modern space with up-to-date IT support whilst still being a warm and comfortable environment for all.

Wilson Daly Solicitors offers expertise in a range of legal services – from Buying and Selling Property to Wills and Probate (making wills, administration of estates, tax planning), Personal Injury and General Legal Advice.

‘I started off as a sole practitioner with my secretary, the late Olive Kingston,’ says Donna. ‘Olive sadly passed away in February 2022 but I know she would have loved this new building too.’

Today, the firm consists of two qualified solicitors – namely Donna Wilson and Karen Crowley and eight support staff.

‘Because I began as a sole practitioner,’ says Donna, ‘people still come to see me, which is great of course. But I’m one of two solicitors here and we have a lot of support staff as well … we pride ourselves on our service to our customer base, as we have more support staff per solicitor. This really helps in getting clients’ work done quickly and our turnaround of work is extremely efficient. All of this benefits our clients. Our support staff are also highly trained, four of our legal secretaries have diplomas in Legal Studies and one of them is a full member of the Irish Institute of Legal Executives (IILEX).’

Karen Crowley, solicitor, worked in Clonakilty prior to joining Wilson Daly and she has brought a great deal of experience with her.

She has a particular interest in Probate & Estates, Wills, Property and Farm Succession planning.

With over 30 years of experience, Karen brings an enormous amount of invaluable expertise to elevate Wilson Daly Solicitors’ level of service to even greater heights.

Whilst Donna is known for her expertise in Property Law, Wills and Tax Planning, over the last 10 years Donna has expanded her areas of interest to include Circuit and High Court Personal Injury Litigation.

Over the last few years, Wilson Daly Solicitors has enjoyed a remarkable amount of outside recognition for the talent within.

In 2022, the Dye & Durham Irish Law Awards shortlisted Wilson Daly Solicitors in four different categories – Munster Property Law Firm/Team/Lawyer of the Year, Lawyer of the Year (Donna Wilson), Sole Practitioner of the Year and Legal Executive of the Year (Gemma Fuller).

They went on to win the prize of Munster Property Law Firm of the Year.

Then in June 2023, Donna won the prestigious Nationwide top prize of Sole Principal of the Year.

And if that wasn’t enough, just last year, that success was followed up by Gemma Fuller being crowned Legal Executive of the Year.

Such a level of national recognition three years in a row indicates that there’s something very special about the firm.

There is also opportunity within it, Donna points out.

Wherever one starts in the business, there are always exciting paths available with in-house training and upskilling for people to grow with the business.

The firm prides itself, Donna says, on a happy hardworking environment with strong principles of teamwork and approachability which is key to any successful business.

‘We provide a personal service and build a client relationship where we now have clients saying to us, “we can talk to the staff”, and this gives us great satisfaction,’ says Donna.

We value efficiency and we are always trying to find ways to improve and grow which includes engagement with the public via social media channels such as Facebook and Instagram. At the end of the day as Donna puts it ‘communication is key, and if I am known for anything it's that you can talk to me, and more importantly that I will listen.’

