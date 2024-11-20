Wild Ways at Dillon’s Corner - a landmark food destination in West Cork

WILD WAYS at Dillon’s Corner is a welcome addition to the dining experience in Skibbereen.

Since Christian Pozimski and Marie Dooley opened the revamped restaurant in October they have been overwhelmed by the support received from the Skibbereen community.

The beautifully appointed building has been given a complete makeover and presents a comfortable welcoming space where Marie’s talents as an interior designer are evident.

Wild Ways aims to offer affordable dining whilst retaining the standard and quality that Christian is renowned for.

Families are offered a quality experience to suit most budgets.

Mornings start with a range of breakfasts from 10 am to 11.30 am sufficient to satisfy every appetite.

Every meal is cooked fresh to order in Wild Ways.

Their comprehensive lunch menu, available from 12.30 to 4 pm, includes delicious home-made pasta dishes, chunky lean burgers, fish and nutritious salads.

Wild Ways pizza oven is fired up and ready for business from 1 pm with pizzas cooked by Chippi, Wild Ways in-house pizza chef.

Dinner starts at 6 pm and continues until 9 pm.

My favourite dessert is their Crème Brulee, and there’s a mouth-watering selection of desserts supplied by chef Jessica Lauren.

Jessica also offers special occasion cakes to order.

All ingredients are sourced from local suppliers and wherever possible Vegan, Vegetarian and Coeliacs diets are catered for.

Wild Ways serve wines and beers and offer a fine range from across Europe and further afield.

Bookings are already filling up for Christmas parties, evenings and lunches.

Whatever time you come to the restaurant, you can be assured of a warm welcome and friendly service from the team who have come on board with Christian and Marie, and who include Joshua, Nolwin, Jessica, kitchen porters and all the front-of-house team.

They are determined to take Wild Ways at Dillon’s Corner back to its established place as a successful landmark destination in West Cork.

Opening hours are from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm.

For bookings, please call 028 62191 or check out Facebook and Instagram for all the latest from Wild Ways at Dillon’s Corner.

68 Bridge Street , Skibbereen, Co. Cork