West Cork Homes Go Solar with JM Energy Savings Expertise

JM Energy Savings in Ballingeary, West Cork has been in business since 2008, specialising in an area that has always been important, but which is increasingly so in today’s energy-conscious environment.

They have been installing solar PV panels and infrared heating panels in people's homes and businesses for several years, becoming experts in the field with a solid reputation for reliability and experience.

In 2024 alone, the company carried out over 1000 solar panel installations.

‘For us, it’s not just a product that we sell and that’s it,’ says Sales Manager Tadhg O’Sullivan. ‘How the system is going to work physically and practically is carefully assessed – everything is looked at and discussed from the very first conversation until the day it’s installed.’

The company was founded by John Moynihan.

He was a representative for another company before creating his own in West Cork – initially, focused purely on energy management.

‘John has been working on the energy management side for years,’ says Tadhg, ‘working with local businesses, farms and groups of private individuals… Since he started JM Energy Savings, he’s one of the few people who have been working in this field since before it became the trend, or the phenomenon it has been in the last 2 or 3 years.’

There are many newer companies in the marketplace that are happy to sell solar panels, for example, but few that have the holistic approach and expertise level that JM Energy Savings has.

‘He has huge experience dealing with the product and with the system that is PV (photo voltaic) but also from the point of view of the energy bills,’ says Tadhg.

Government subsidies (through the SEAI) have been very generous to assist people in getting solar panels installed, but these subsidies are being slowly phased out.

From the 1st of January this year, the SEAI grant is €300 less than it was.

However, JM Energy Savings are bridging the gap by offering a €300 discount to all customers who get an installation in January.

Furthermore, they will also be entered in a draw to win a €1,000 voucher from Cork Builders Providers.

Ballingeary, Co. Cork

Phone: 026 68004

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://jmenergy.ie/