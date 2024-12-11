Southern Star Ltd. logo
Walker Hearing Clinics Bandon: Your local, trusted hearing experts

December 11th, 2024 2:45 PM

Walker Hearing Clinics Bandon: Your local, trusted hearing experts Image
Graham Walker examining a patient's ear health.

WALKER Hearing Clinics are here to help you with your hearing health concerns in the Weir Family Health Clinic, in the Bandon Primary Care Centre.

With clinics also located in the Consultants Private Clinic on the grounds of CUH and at the Fermoy Primary Care Centre, Walker Hearing Clinics, Bandon, has been providing the very best of care for the local community for over 10 years.

The team at Walker Hearing Clinics.

 

Hearing is important to your overall health and wellbeing, contributing to your safety, balance, work and social life.

Hearing loss is emerging as one of the biggest health issues effecting older people around the world today.

Danielle Morgan performing micro suction for wax removal.

 

In recent years, due to a major study published by the Lancet Commission in 2020, there’s a lot of talk about a potential link between hearing loss and dementia.

For audiologists, this link between hearing impairment and dementia is very significant because studies ultimately advocate for monitoring and protecting our hearing as we age.

 

Clara Hassett explaining the result of a hearing test.

 

Services provided by Walker Hearing Clinic, Bandon include:

  • Diagnostic hearing tests for patients of every age.
  • Micro suction for impacted ear wax removal.
  • Hearing protection - custom and others.
  • Tinnitus management.
  • Hearing tests & reports for employment purposes.
  • Wide range of discreet; top of the range hearing aids to suit your lifestyle.

 

As we are a private clinic, we deal with leading hearing aid manufacturers in the industry.

Hearing aids are not just for Christmas, they are for life.

We supply and fit patients with the best hearing aids to suit their lifestyle including the world’s first invisible hearing aid.

Since September 2024 we now also supply and fit the latest innovation in hearing aid technology which has its own dedicated artificial intelligence chip, which works to get rid of background noise.

Phonak Audeo Infinio Sphere R Hearing Aids

 

Whether you’re out and about for Christmas and the New Year, in a noisy café, watching TV at home, these hearing aids adapt seamlessly and automatically, leaving you free to focus on life’s precious moments.

This hearing aid makes sure that every word matters with its excellent spheric speech clarity. In a world of noise this hearing aid can help you to excel in group conversations.

Graham Walker at Walker's hearing clinic in Bandon.

 

For more information or to avail of any of the above services, please contact Walker Hearing Clinics on 021-234-1239 to arrange an appointment or email: [email protected]

Wishing all of our patients and everyone in the Bandon, Dunmanway, West Cork area a Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year from all the team at Walker Hearing Clinics.

