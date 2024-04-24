The Maritime Hotel - creating an extensive Wedding Service!

WITH a 100% satisfaction rate via recommendations from other couples, the Maritime Hotel in Bantry has forged a landmark presence in the provision of a comprehensive wedding service that puts customers’ needs first.

Rose Hayes is the hotel’s newly-appointed Wedding Coordinator: ‘Put simply, the role of the Wedding Coordinator is to make the couples’ day as perfect as possible,’ says Rose.

‘It’s about keeping the communication live from day one, being well organised and really making their wishes come true’.

Whether it involves an excursion to Whiddy Island just offshore or any other extra elements, wedding packages are tailor-made for all clients.

Couples can hold their wedding ceremony in the hotel too – whether it’s a standard civil ceremony, a same-sex marriage or a humanist service.

‘I think that it’s important to offer that now,’ says Rose, ‘because a lot of people are making their weddings more personalised and it’s lovely to have the whole wedding – including all the elements of it – in the hotel itself. We set up our lovely Windward Suite for the ceremony of the couples’ choice… it cuts out a lot of travelling for people and it means that the entire party is in their own little community for the whole day.’

Recent wedding trends have seen smaller, more intimate weddings than before, Rose says.

And this is a tendency that has strengthened since Lockdown days.

The other long-standing trend is that most weddings are a two-day event rather than the traditional one-day event that used to be the standard.

The professional service continues after the wedding too, with each couple being offered a complimentary “first anniversary” dinner at the Maritime.

‘We’d usually stay in contact with them,’ says Rose.

‘We keep the lines open so they know that they can contact us for anything else.’

Address: The Quay, Bantry, Co.Cork

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 027 54714