This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN NEWS

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West Cork farmer Tim O'Leary fears a planned greenway route cutting through his land will put his livelihood at risk

New management appointed for Bantry’s Maritime Hotel

Bandon considered for Vacant Commercial Property pilot

A decade of swimming with sharks off the Courtmacsherry coast

The Allshire family from Rosscarbery are our West Cork Farming Family Award winners for 2026!

IN LIFE

Ken O'Sullivan: Two decades of swimming with sharks off the Courtmacsherry coast

IN SPORT

Bandon hurlers are moving on up after they won the county intermediate A championship, beating Aghada in the final

For the second time in four seasons, Barryroe are the champions of the Carbery junior A football championship

We chatted to Dunmanway Rowing Club’s Kealan Mannix who has won World silver and European gold in recent times

All-Ireland winning Cork minor goalkeeper Rory Twohig has added a West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth Award to his collection

Daniel Cronin’s recent outing in a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 has sparked speculation that the Ballylickey charger might change cars

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

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