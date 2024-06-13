Take on the challenge of the Tour de Beara

SADDLE up to discover the delights of the Beara peninsula at the Tour de Beara cycle on September 14th 2024.

The not-for-profit, community-run event, formerly known as The Rebel Tour, has established itself as one of the most popular and scenic one-day sportives in the country, and competition will be fierce for its limited places.

The Tour de Beara’s three routes offer great experiences for cyclists of all abilities, introducing them to colourful West Cork villages and the dramatic ocean views the unspoilt Beara peninsula is renowned for.

The West Cork cycle involves 2,600 metres of climbing on the full 160km route, which includes tackling the iconic Healy Pass, with all of its twists and turns, twice.

The route will challenge even the most hardened of cyclists, but all of their preparation and effort will be rewarded by one of the most spectacular cycling experiences on offer in Ireland.

The circular route begins in the scenic coastal village of Glengarriff, and a stiff ascent over the Caha Pass delivers spectacular views across Bantry Bay.

Cyclists then pass through a series of beautiful hand-hewn rock tunnels that take them across the border into County Kerry, before they return to the wilds of West Cork and the village of Glengarriff, nestled between the mountains and the sea.

Even on a day when the Beara peninsula will be humming with cyclists, there will be time to soak in its peaceful silence and enjoy its rugged terrain.

The tour’s shorter routes – 120km and 90km in length – explore the byroads of Beara and bring visitors into the heart of colourful villages, like Allihies and Eyeries, where the local community turns out to create a festival atmosphere.

A hero’s welcome awaits all finishers in the coastal village of Glengarriff, where the celebrations continue after cyclists cross the finish line.

At the end of their adventures, there is a party atmosphere with live bands, DJ, barbeque and comedians awaiting all Tour de Beara cyclists at the iconic Eccles Hotel, with views out across Glengarriff harbour.

Participants in the Tour de Beara can choose to set off independently or with the pack.

Whichever option they choose, they’ll find plentiful support at food and water stops along the way, where they can refuel and meet the locals.

The stops are managed by volunteers from many of the local charities and organisations that benefit from the event. Sports clubs, including many GAA clubs, as well as rugby, rowing, and soccer clubs, local defibrillator groups, and national schools across the Beara peninsula are among the many organisations that have received a share of the €250,000 in funds generated over the last three tours.

The not-for-profit cycle is a grassroots event organised by members of Glengarriff Community Development Group, Adrigole GAA, and Glengarriff Golf Club, and it brings many benefits to the local community.

‘We’ve been proud to support local organisations such as Cancer Connect, West Cork Women Against Violence, and West Cork Rapid Response over the last few years, as well as Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Irish Red Cross and the Turkey and Syria Earthquake Appeal’, explains event committee member Cormac O’Sullivan.

The organising committee is committed to supporting opportunities for all across the peninsula which forms its backdrop, and, in 2023, all twelve national schools on the Beara peninsula in Cork and Kerry received money from the cycle as well as to local fundraising appeals.

‘We are able to support to the community throughout the year, as well as creating a great cycling day out on the Wild Atlantic Way’, explains Cormac, ‘and we manage the event carefully, so that it is a great experience for locals, as well as the many people who travel for the event from across Ireland and beyond.’

To register for the Tour de Beara 2024, visit https://tourdebeara.ie where you can book online and download a full training programme.