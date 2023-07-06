Sentinel Security Systems – a local success story that continues to grow!

Cork's biggest independent security company continues to be a market leader

SEÁN O’Donovan set up Sentinel Fire & Security Systems in 2001. For over twenty years, the company has had a strong presence in West Cork which has spread nationwide. From its base in Bandon, Sentinel provides a range of security systems and protection for industry and individuals. Their product/service range includes high quality CCTV systems, intruder alarms, fire alarms, access controls, emergency lighting and automated gates.

It’s a strong local success story of a company that grew from trust and quality over the last two decades. Sentinel Fire & Security Systems is dedicated, Seán says, to giving customers their absolute best, with a focus on quality, reliability and excellent customer service.

Seán comes from a line of successful Bandon business people, so it’s unsurprising to find that the entrepreneurial spirit has been passed onto him.

Back in 1950, his grandfather founded O’Donovan Cycles and Radio. It was a business that began first mainly as a cycle shop. Then, evolving with the times, it moved into motorbikes and radios, as well as branching into other areas of electrical supply and service. When televisions began to arrive in West Cork, O’Donovan’s were there too, meeting the needs of an increasingly sophisticated market for consumer electrical items.

In 1997, the business was passed onto the next O’Donovan generation – to John (Seán’s father), Brendan and Dermot O’Donovan.

These three brothers decided to split the business into three separate parts – namely TV & Electrical Appliance Sales, Electrical Works Sentinel Fire & Security Systems, and Cycles.

Seán had trained as a TV and Hi-Fi Service Technician at Cork College of FET, Douglas Street Campus (previously known as St John’s Central College). After a number of years, he returned to the same institution to gain a qualification in Intruder Alarm and Access Control Systems. To this, he added a further qualification – a degree in Business Management from MTU Cork.

In the meantime, Seán had begun to diversify from TV and electrical appliance sales and to specialise in providing auto gates and security. As this sector grew, so too did his expertise and academic knowledge.

The number of staff grew as well. When Seán had first started out, he was a one-man-band but now Sentinel Security Systems employs a growing team of 25 highly-trained engineers, salespeople, accounts personnel and administration staff. Some of Sentinel’s more recent expert recruits come with a strong pedigree from another expert in security.

‘We’ve been fortunate enough to have inherited a number of superb staff members who previously worked at O’Mahony Security,’ says Seán, mindful of the fact that many people will be familiar with the knowledge and expertise that such staff bring to Sentinel Fire & Security Systems.

In September 2018, Seán’s father John took his retirement and closed the doors of No. 4 South Main Street in Bandon – the electrical shop where the family enterprise had first begun.

Cue the renaissance. Seán moved his business into the original home of what has become one of West Cork’s most remarkable entrepreneurial families. There followed a complete refurbishment of the landmark three-storey building and in 2020, Sentinel Fire & Security Systems moved into the newly fitted-out building.

It remains very much a family business and the current set-up includes Seán’s mother Kay in the role of Finance Officer, his sister Liz as Accounts and Office Manager, his brother-in-law Pádraig as Engineer and Installation Manager, with his father John still helping out whenever he can.

The revitalisation of No. 4 South Main Street marked the beginning of a new chapter in the story of the O’Donovan family in Bandon and one which already has all the hallmarks of the most successful chapter yet. From their West Cork base, Sentinel Fire & Security Systems has spread its wings and its clients are found all over Ireland. The growing list includes shopping centres, service stations, large car dealerships, supermarkets large and small as well as state bodies.

‘We are now one of the biggest security companies in Cork,’ says Seán, ‘if not the biggest. In terms of independent security companies, we are the biggest in Cork.’

A key part of their success is keeping their fingers continuously on the pulse with regard to the constant changes in technology at the cutting edge of the security business.

‘It is challenging to keep up with technology,’ says Seán. ‘It’s constantly changing with the introduction of things like biometrics, facial recognition and so on. It’s constantly evolving so we have to keep on top of it.’

Furthermore, Seán has become chairman of a nationwide buyers’ group of 35 security companies in Ireland.

Working as a collective and with Seán at their helm, the aim is to get more competitive pricing. Seán negotiates with manufacturers and distributors at a national level – a rubber stamp and nationwide vote of confidence for his expertise and business nous.

For more info click on www.sentinelsecurity.ie Or Call (023) 8841410 and their address Sentinel Security, 4 South Main Street, Bandon, Co. Cork. P72 XV82