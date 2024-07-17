Southern Star Ltd. logo
Scally's – sourcing top-quality produce from local suppliers

July 17th, 2024 2:23 PM

Eoghan Scally from Scally’s of Clonakilty with Mella of Mella’s Fudge.

Our local producers promise

AT Scally’s of Clonakilty we value top-quality, local produce and have an eye to protecting the environment too – that’s why we choose to source as much of our products as possible from the best local suppliers, right here on our doorstep in West Cork.

Our expert and friendly staff constantly strive to bring you the best, freshest and tastiest produce daily.

Some of our local suppliers:

  • Mella’s Fudge
  • Pádraigín’s Pizza
  • Molaga Honey
  • Shannonvale Foods
  • Skeaghanore Duck
  • Narmada Organics
  • Bushby’s Strawberries
  • West Cork Eggs

 

and many more ...

 

