O’Donovan’s Centra putting Enniskeane on the culinary map!

O’DONOVAN’S Centra is putting Enniskeane on the culinary map after winning a silver award at Blas na hÉireann, the biggest competition for quality Irish produce in Ireland.

Now in its 17th year, Blas na hÉireann is recognised as an international industry standard and attracts thousands of products each year which compete for ‘blind tested’ awards in over 150 categories.

O’Donovan’s entered six different lines, three from the deli and three from the bakery and were delighted to make the finals with two lines; the spinach, feta and pine-nut savoury tart and the chicken fajita, which went on to win a coveted silver award.

At O’Donovan’s, the food is made from scratch on-site and that is where the difference comes in.

The kitchen may be small, but all quiches and pastries are made fresh in-store.

The chicken fajita wraps are made the same way, in-store with real fillets cooked in salsa in the on-site kitchen.

The result is that the food produced is done so in small batches, but is all completely homemade and distinctive.

The chefs are local to the area and work well together in the fast paced environment which produces homemade lasagne, tarts, curries and vol au vents, which are all ideal for a lunch or for an evening meal for those who may not want to cook that day.

The bakery produces its own sliced pans and a remarkable range of six varieties of soda bread.

One of the top sellers in the deli are the freshly made salads.

Being the industry’s finest, the salads are not bought in, but are made on-site from the freshest of ingredients.

O’Donovan’s Centra is a 4th generation family-run business, that provides great customer service, award-winning food and a large range of freshly baked goods on a daily basis.

O’Donovan’s Centra is at the heart of the community in Enniskeane village.

OPEN SEVEN DAYS A WEEK

Monday to Saturday: 7am - 9pm

Sundays: 8am to 9pm