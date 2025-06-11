McCarthy Butchers Dunmanway located within Costcutter’s caters for all

MCCARTHY Butchers recently opened and is now the only craft butcher shop in Dunmanway.

It is located at the back of Costcutters in the heart of the town.

It’s a new meat counter located in Costcutters, a fully independent butcher shop within the store.

Paul McCarthy has some 50 years of experience in his trade and is now operating the only independent butchers in Dunmanway.

It’s a superb service for the town that’s well appreciated by its local customers, seeking the best quality food that’s all sourced locally and prepared in-house by Paul.

Plenty of the traditional cuts are on offer as well as catering for all of the more recent trends.

We have everything you may want, whether it’s T-bone steak, lamb chops, or boiling beef on the bone, they're all here.

We also do a lot of kitchen-ready food which is ready in tray packs, so that all the customer needs to do is put it in the oven or on the pan when they get home.

Paul says: ‘I believe that the prepack solutions are really picking up because of their convenience.’

Paul points out that they have regular incentive offers to help combat the rising cost of meat and also runs a loyalty card system which allows you €12 off your purchase when your loyalty card is full.

Also, there is a 2 for €10 and a 2 for €12 range available.

Ask about our large range of gluten-free products, as we currently have over 40 gluten-free products to choose from.

Come and talk to Paul for all your allergen solutions.

