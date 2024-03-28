Local Power Ltd and Kingston Refrigeration & Electrical Services Ltd announces new strategic partnership in Cork

TWO companies developed on offering quality European warranted technology and top class backup service to the farming and business communities.

With increasing interest among farmers in installing solar PV Local Power Ltd is forming strategic partnerships with like-minded companies to roll out its renewable solutions to farms and businesses across the country.

MD of Local Power Ltd Pat Smith said that he was delighted that they will be working alongside Kingston Refrigeration in developing its services to farmers in the south of the country.

He said that this relationship strengthens the service and backup it can provide the burgeoning number of farmer clients installing solar PV in the Cork region.

Evelyn Kingston of Kingston Refrigeration said, that the quality of European warranted technologies in Solar PV technology in Solarwatt and Fronius was a key factor in deciding to work with Local Power Ltd in developing this new opportunity for our customers in Cork and beyond.

She said that Local Power have been pioneers in Solar PV in Ireland, especially in bringing European Warranted glass-glass panels to the Irish market, and they’ve continued to lead the way in solar PV for farmers by offering the most comprehensive and hassle-free TAMS 3 application process available on the market.