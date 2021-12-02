How Guild Esports and Finn Harps FC are trying to improve Irish Esports talent

As the news of a partnership between Guild Esports and Finn Harps FC emerges, it is set to have a positive impact on Irish esports talent in the coming years

A number of weeks ago, Guild Esports announced a partnership with Finn Harps FC, one of the lowest-ranking teams in FIFA’s 117-year history, to encourage up-and-coming gaming talent in Ireland to join its burgeoning esports academy.

By doing so, the partnership is set to transform the ways in which esports are interacted and engaged with on a country-wide scale. If you are interested in finding out more, continue reading to familiarise yourself with everything you need to know.

A brief history of Esports in Ireland

As the esports industry continues to take the gaming world by storm, Ireland has fallen somewhat behind. It has failed to capitalise on the ongoing popularity of esports on a global scale and tap into the wide-reaching potential of the trend.

It has, however, produced a number of key figures and recognisable names in recent years with a gamer from Dublin securing the $50,000 prize at the Fortnite World Cup in New York City in 2019 and Three Ireland’s EStars encouraging a growing number of sports fans to get involved with esports on a wider scale in 2018.

A number of emerging developments

In addition to an exciting partnership between Guild Esports and Finn Harps FC, a number of emerging developments have also bolstered Irish esports talent in the country in recent years.

This has led to the ongoing popularity of online sports betting as well as a number of top-rated titles to be found at online gaming platforms, such as the Mermaid Millions slot for example, in the past decade.

Additionally, Irish esports tournament organiser, Legion Esports, announced a partnership with the Irish postal service, An Post. It has been heralded as a key milestone for the esports industry in Ireland in the hopes that it will lead to the mainstream acceptance of esports on a country-wide scale.

The future of esports in Ireland

As a number of relevant bodies continue to get involved with the esports industry in Ireland, it is set to reach new heights in the coming years.

This is largely due to a partnership between Guild Esports and Finn Harps FC but has also been encouraged by several interested parties on a national as well as an international scale.

With the UK university esports body, NUEL, also extending its invitation to students based in the country for the first time a number of weeks ago, for example, it is clear that there is a growing demand for esports in Ireland.

As the news of a partnership between Guild Esports and Finn Harps FC delighted esports fans up and down the country, it also highlighted a need for further progress, growth, and development when it comes to esports in Ireland.

As one of the fastest growing esports industries in the world, the future of competitive gaming is bright for the country. It may have been a long time coming but with the foundations well and truly laid, Irish esports talent is only set to improve in the coming years.